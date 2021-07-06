MANKATO — Two people were injured in a crash on a county road south of Mankato Monday night.
A pickup driven by Joshua Kelly, 28, of North Mankato, crashed head-on with an SUV on County Road 90 near 584th Avenue at 9:45 p.m., according to a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office news release. Kelly and the driver of the SUV — Jade Ziegler, 18, of Mankato — were both taken to a hospital.
The Sheriff's Office and the State Patrol are investigating the crash.
