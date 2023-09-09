EAGLE LAKE — Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash Saturday on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake, according to a State Patrol crash report.
The crash occurred at 2:29 p.m. when a Buick driven by Blaine Martin Strampe, 77, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and a Pontiac driven by Chalese Elizabeth Rohne, 20, of Eagle Lake, collided near the intersection of the highway and County Road 56, the report states.
Rohne was reportedly transported to Mankato’s hospital for treatment, while Strampe’s passenger, Sheryl Sue Strampe, 77, sustained injuries but didn’t need further treatment at the hospital, according to the report.
The Free Press
