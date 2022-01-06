MANKATO — A 38-year-old St. Peter woman and her 11-year-old passenger were injured when a compact SUV crashed Thursday morning on Highway 169 at Mankato.
Bella Raine Kachelmeier was driving south in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer when she lost control of the vehicle at 9:06 a.m. and it crashed into the highway's median wall, the State Patrol. Road conditions were icy and snowy.
Kachelmeier and her passenger, Elijah Schiable, of St. Peter, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
