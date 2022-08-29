MANKATO — Two people were injured in a crash in Mankato shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.
Perry Conle, 83, of Mankato, was northbound on Highway 22 in a Ford Explorer, attempting to turn left onto Bassett Drive from the turn lane when he collided with a southbound Chrysler Town & Country at the intersection.
The driver of the Chrysler, Jamison Swalve, 18, of Mapleton and passenger Andrea Swalve, 42, of Mapleton were taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Conle was not injured.
A Kia Sorento driven by Joseph Mathews, 25, of Wells was eastbound on Bassett waiting to turn right onto southbound Highway 22 and made contact with debris from the Chrysler and Ford, according to the state patrol. Mathews was not injured.
