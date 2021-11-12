JUDSON — A 16-year-old driver and his 18-year-old male passenger were injured when an SUV crashed Friday morning on an icy highway between Judson and Lake Crystal.
Luke Christophe Thompson, of Nicollet, was riding in a Chevrolet Blazer that was traveling west on Highway 68 at 7:43 a.m. near the intersection with 510th Avenue in Blue Earth County when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and rolled, the State Patrol said.
Thompson and the unnamed teen who was driving were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, the patrol said.
