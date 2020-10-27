MANKATO — Two men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday morning crash on Highway 60 in rural Mountain Lake.
Nikkia Noel Clipperton, 23, of St. James, and Gary Leroy Palmer, 62, of Brunsville, Iowa, were transported to the Windom Hospital after the 7:14 a.m. collision.
Palmer was eastbound on Highway 60 in a 2007 Chevy van, and Clipperton was headed south on Cottonwood County Road 1 in a 2003 GMC Sierra when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
