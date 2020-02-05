WELLS — A man and woman from Fairmont were injured when a minivan crashed on Interstate 90 Wednesday night about 6 miles south of Wells.
Jerimiah Jacob Nye-Contreras, 38, was driving a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Uplander and was just east of Highway 22 at 10:47 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, then rolled in the median, the State Patrol said.
Nye-Contreras and his passenger, Maria Soraida Nye-Contreras, 35, were transported by ambulance the hospital in Albert Lea. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, the patrol said.
