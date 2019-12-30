Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.