LE CENTER — Two people received non-life threatening injuries in a crash Monday at 5 p.m. near Le Center.
Joleen Liz Hogan, 31, of Le Center was driving a Ford F-150 east on Highway 99 when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford van driven by Rogelio Gerardo Nieves, 39, of St. Peter. Neither driver had passengers in their vehicle.
Both drivers were taken to the St. Peter hospital. Both were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was involved, according to the state patrol.
