MADISON LAKE — A 22-year-old Mankato woman and 18-year-old Mankato man were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Madison Lake.
James Edwin Hedlund of Hampton was driving east on Highway 60 around 3:45 p.m. in a 2021 Ram pickup truck when his vehicle collided with a northbound 2010 Volkswagon sedan at the intersection of Highway 60 and County Road 44, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the Volkswagon sedan, Eni Muca, and passenger Mick Van De Kolk were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Care System in Mankato for non-life threatening injuries.
