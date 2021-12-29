MANKATO — A 36-year-old woman and one of her three young passengers were injured when two compact SUVs crashed on an icy, snow-covered road Tuesday evening on the northeast edge of Mankato.
April Marie Chouinard, no address available, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Torrent north on Highway 22 at 6:30 p.m. when the vehicle and an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox crashed in the roads' intersection, the State Patrol said.
Chouinard and passenger, Ellie Kay Myers-Cox, 14, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The Equinox's driver, Irene Thormodson, 61, of Mankato, was not injured, the patrol said.
Everyone except Myers-Cox was wearing a seatbelt, and the airbags in both vehicles deployed, the patrol said.
