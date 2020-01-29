NEW ULM — Two people were taken away by ambulance after a house fire in New Ulm at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters and police arrived at 717 South Valley St. where they found a fire in the kitchen. Two people were in the home at the time. Their names and conditions were not being released.
Two cats died in the fire.
The fire was extinguished, but there was heavy smoke damage to the entire home. Crews were on scene for 1 1/2 hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
