NICOLLET — Two Le Sueur residents were injured when a vehicle crashed early Thursday morning north of Nicollet
The State Patrol did not indicate who was driving a northbound 2011 Ford Taurus that left the road and crashed shortly after 3 a.m. on Highway 111 in Granby Township.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
Sandy Vianey Ortiz Vazquez, 20, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Mankato. Cody Michael Wirt, 26, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. Peter.
