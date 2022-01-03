COURTLAND — Two young women were injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Courtland Sunday morning.
A vehicle driven by Ashlyn Donner, 20, of New Ulm, rolled over near the intersection of county roads 12 and 21 a little before 6:30 a.m., according to a Nicollet County Sheriff's Office news release.
Donner was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato and later airlifted to St. Marys hospital in Rochester. Passenger Bailey Pattison, 21, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center.
