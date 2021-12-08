NORTH MANKATO — A 20-year-old Mankato man and his 21-year-old passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on an icy and snowy section of Highway 14 in North Mankato.
Jaret Christopher Marquette was driving an eastbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu at 12:34 p.m. when the car collided with the highway's median, the State Patrol said.
Marquette and his passenger, Kaylie Marie Fitzsimmons, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
