EASTON — A 30-year-old rural Minnesota Lake man and his passenger were injured when a pickup rolled in a ditch Monday evening a few miles northeast of Easton.
Tyler Michael Fields became trapped inside a 2008 Chevrolet 2500 after he lost control of the northbound truck at 9:37 p.m., and it rolled near a cornfield at the intersection of Faribault County Road 21 and 230th Street, Faribault County deputies said. The vehicle came to rest on its drivers side.
Fields was airlifted to a medical facility after he was extricated by Minnesota Lake emergency personnel. The extent of his injuries is not yet known, deputies said.
A passenger, Jon Wolfe Crowley Rosenberg, 21, of Welcome, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Black marks on the road were created by the truck's tires during "burn-out" and "doughnut" manuevers, deputies said.
