LAKE CRYSTAL — A 33-year-old Le Sueur woman and her passenger were injured when an SUV and a pickup crashed a few miles southwest of Lake Crystal Wednesday evening.
Ashley Nicole Schultz was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Traverse on Highway 60 at 6:09 p.m. when the SUV and a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado collided in an eastbound lane of the highway near its intersection with Blue Earth County Road 109, the State Patrol said.
Schultz and her passenger, Jennifer Elisabeth Reed, 27, of Waconia, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Health Clinic System in Mankato.
The pickup's driver, a 16-year-old male, was not injured.
