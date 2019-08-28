ST. PETER — Two motorists were injured Wednesday in St. Peter after their vehicles collided at the Highway 169 and Highway 22 intersection.
Trevor O. Smith, 27, of Yonkers, New York, was driving a Dodge Charger northbound at 2:14 p.m. on Highway 169, while David L. Tallman, 64, of Cherokee, Iowa, was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on 169. The cars collided when Tallman attempted to turn onto Highway 22, according to a State Patrol report.
Smith and Tallman were transported to River's Edge Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. Two passengers in Tallman's vehicle were uninjured, according to the report.
