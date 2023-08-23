MANKATO — A 57-year-old Mankato man and a 48-year-old Madelia woman were injured in a SUV-car crash Wednesday afternoon at the southbound lane of Highway 169 intersection with Highway 68 just west of Mankato.

Glenn Alan Armstrong was driving a 2014 Ford Escape and was in South Bend Township at 12:26 p.m. when the SUV and a Dodge Durango crashed, the State Patrol said. The patrol did not designate which vehicle was on which highway.

Armstrong and his passenger, Kathleen Armstrong, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The Durango's driver, Jonathan Kent Olson, 55, of Cottonwood, was not injured.

