COURTLAND — A 51-year-old New Ulm man and a 49-year-old New Ulm woman were injured when three pickups crashed Monday afternoon on the west side of Courtland.
Brian Scot Krosch and his passenger, Tina Dawn Krosch, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at New Ulm Medical Center, the State Patrol said.
They were in a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 14 at 1:21 p.m. when the driver of a westbound 2018 Silverado, Edward Joseph Mages, 48, of Courtland attempted a turn at the intersection with Red Shoe Drive. Those pickups and a westbound 2001 Dodge Ram crashed at the intersection.
Neither Mages nor the driver of the Ram, David Wayne Jennings, 38, of Mankato, were injured in the crash.
