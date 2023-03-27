MANKATO — A 36-year-old Mankato man and his passenger were injured in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection on the northeast side of Mankato late Sunday afternoon.
Md Rejaul Haque was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry south on Highway 22 and was at the intersection with Highway 14 at 5:08 p.m. when the car collided with a southbound 2018 Kia Soul and a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, the State Patrol said.
Haque and his male passenger Md. Moize Awasaf Abir, 24, of Mankato, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
The driver of the Soul, Angelia Marie Cara, 38, of Mankato, and the driver of the Explorer, Jessica Elaine Carbajaul, 35, of St. Peter, were not injured, the patrol said.
