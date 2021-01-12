BLUE EARTH — A Winnebago woman and her passenger were injured when two pickups crashed early Tuesday a few miles east of Blue Earth.
Maria Concepcion Vargas, 62, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on Interstate 90 at 12:40 a.m. when the pickup was rear-ended by a westbound 2013 GMC Sierra, the State Patrol said.
Vargas and her male passenger, J. Inocente Vargas, 62, of Winnebago, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Blue Earth.
The other driver, Jeremy Daniel Miller, 41, of Odessa, Texas, was not injured.
Miller was cited for undue care while driving.
