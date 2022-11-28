ST. JAMES — A 45-year-old South Dakota man and a woman are in jail after a series of events surrounding a stolen vehicle and two separate pursuits.
Shortly after noon Sunday, a St. James police officer located a vehicle that was associated with a suspect who was allegedly involved with an earlier vehicle theft in St. James. The man fled the vehicle and was apprehended a short time later.
While the officer was bringing the man to jail, officers from the Watonwan County Sheriff's Office and Madelia Police Department stayed with the suspect's vehicle. They observed a vehicle drive by that matched the stolen vehicle.
The person in stolen vehicle fled and was pursued by officers from the two police departments and Sheriff deputies. The vehicle drove down a field road and became disabled, with the driver fleeing into a Conservation Reserve Program field that contained tall grass and brush.
Officers from Martin County and Blue Earth counties sheriff's departments, Truman police and fire and State Patrol joined the search and a K-9 dog tracked a scent but later lost it.
Blue Earth County deputies then used a drone and located the female suspect hiding in an area of brush. She refused to give her name and was brought to jail.
Both suspects face a variety of charges.
