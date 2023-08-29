KASOTA — Two people who were riding on a motorcycle died as a result of a crash with a mini-van Monday evening.
Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the names of the man and woman who were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Neither were wearing helmets, deputies said.
The two had been traveling on Rabbit Road at 8:25 p.m. and were at the intersection with Hill Street when the motorcycle they were on collided with a mini-van driven by Linda Vogel, 74, no address listed.
Vogel was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
The crash remains under investigation by Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
