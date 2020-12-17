MANKATO — A pair of Mankato affordable housing projects with a combined development cost of $27.4 million are expected to create nearly 90 apartments for lower-income residents after earning federal financing in a highly competitive statewide competition.
The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency is expected to announce this afternoon that it chose to fully fund a 51-unit $15.66 million project near Rosa Parks Elementary School that will be completely reserved for people earning less than 60% of the median income in the area. The MHFA was also set to fund an $11.79 million component of a larger redevelopment project just north of Cub Foods West on a vacant city-owned lot that was once home to the municipal streets department.
The agency awarded tax credits worth more than $8.2 million for the Sinclair Flats project, which will consist of 48 apartments — 38 of them reserved for low-income workers. Sinclair Flats is part of “The Neighborhood,” a $36 million development by Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey Development, which could ultimately include as many as 117 apartments and townhomes — most but not all aimed at affordable living.
Cohen-Esrey had a second element of the development in the 2020 tax-credit competition, but the Lewis Lofts concept was not among the winners, according to documents prepared for the MHFA Board's meeting this morning. That portion of The Neighborhood would have offered affordable housing for senior citizens.
Cohen-Esrey was given exclusive development rights for the parcel by the City Council after reviewing its financing plan, which included a strategy of building the project incrementally if necessary rather than taking a single very large request to the MHFA. That all-or-nothing approach had been unsuccessfully attempted for two years by a previous developer.
Along with Sinclair Flats and Lewis Lofts, "The Neighborhood" could eventually include a child care center and the "Main Street" townhomes under the development concept brought to the city.
The 51-unit Rosa Place II project adjacent to Rosa Parks Elementary on the city's southeast side came up short in a previous attempt to earn tax credits, but Rochester-based Joseph Development informed the city of Mankato in June that it was taking a second crack at constructing a companion for the 60-unit Rosa Place apartment building that opened in 2019.
Rents will be as low as $668 for one-bedroom apartments, $799 for two bedrooms and $1,111 for three bedrooms in Rosa Place II.
The City Council passed a resolution of support for the project, but Joseph Development requested no direct financial assistance from the city.
Winners in the tax-credit competition are required to rent to lower-income tenants for a minimum of 15 years and many previous projects have continued to serve that population even after the mandatory 15-year period.
