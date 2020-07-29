MONTGOMERY — No one was injured in an early morning fire Wednesday that damaged two downtown buildings in Montgomery.

City Administrator Brian Heck said the fire was under control in about 5½ hours. Montgomery firefighters remained on the scene later this morning.

The department responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. reporting a fire on the 100 block of South First Street. When firefighters arrived, they observed flames engulfing the second floor of a vacant building at 104 S. First St.

When the fire began to spread to a nearby structure, firefighters helped an apartment's occupants safely leave the building.

The fire began on the second floor of the vacant building; however, its cause has not yet been determined.

New Prague, Le Center, and Lonsdale fire departments provided ladder trucks and Jordan's department provided personnel.

