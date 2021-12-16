Two more area residents, one of whom was in their 30s, have died from COVID-19.
A Le Sueur County resident in their early 30s and a Blue Earth County resident in their early 90s were among 39 deaths attributed to the coronavirus reported Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The regional death toll now stands at 394, including five deaths so far this week and 32 in December.
The Le Sueur County resident was among three deaths of people under 40 reported Thursday. But such deaths remain rare — under 4% of all Minnesota deaths. The median age of Minnesotans dying from COVID is 81.
Hospitalizations have ticked down a bit but remain high across the state. Bed counts that fell below 100 in mid-July jumped in the late fall; 1,645 people are hospitalized now with COVID with 371 needing intensive care. ICU cases are at their highest point in more than a year.
Hospital executives across the state have warned for weeks that COVID-19 patients combined with other care needs are overwhelming short-staffed care centers. In a letter published over the weekend in newspapers across the state, leaders of nine Minnesota health care systems called the situation heartbreaking and critical.
On a hopeful note, new hospital admissions have started to fall from an October peak.
The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive is trending at under 7%, down from more than 10% a week ago but still higher than the 5% officials find concerning. Locally, Waseca County had the highest positivity rate this week at over 8% and Nicollet was the lowest at 6%.
Over 3,800 new confirmed or probable cases were reported Thursday across the state. In the nine-county Free Press coverage area there were 166 confirmed cases, which is up slightly from last Thursday but down from the Thursday before that.
Cases by county were:
Blue Earth County: 57
Nicollet County: 21
Brown County: 21
Waseca County: 21
Le Sueur County: 14
Martin County: 12
Faribault County: 7
Watonwan County: 7
Sibley County: 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.