MANKATO — Two more candidates filed Wednesday for the Mankato Area Public School Board.

Janet Meegan and Habiba Rashid, both of Mankato, join a field of eight other candidates running for four seats on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Other candidates for the four-year terms are: Jamie Aanenson, Jennifer Jacobs, Megan Dell, Jeremiah Myer, Shannon Sinning, Megan Schnitker, Chris Shearman and incumbent Abdi Sabrie.

The filing period runs until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

