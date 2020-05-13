BLUE EARTH — Two more people have been charged in a St. Patrick's Day assault that left a man with broken bones and a concussion.
A 40-year-old man was assaulted during a March 17 drinking party at a rural Blue Earth residence. He was taken to a hospital and had a broken nose, broken hand and concussion, according to a court complaint.
The man identified Joshua Charles Anderson, 23, of Winnebago, as one of the assailants. Anderson was charged with felony assault in March.
The injured man initially said his memory was impaired due to the concussion. He later identified the other assailants as Shannon Lee Sunken, 43, of Blue Earth, and Jason Edward Lawrence, 49, who lives at the rural Blue Earth residence.
Investigators allegedly obtained a voicemail in which Anderson admitted he and Sunken were involved in the assault, as well as communications from Sunken asking party-goers to “get their stories straight.”
Sunken and Lawrence were both charged with felony assault Monday in Faribault County District Court.
