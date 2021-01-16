Two additional deaths and 64 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in south-central Minnesota Saturday.
A Waseca County resident in their late 70s and a Faribault County resident in their early 90s were among the 37 deaths announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,887 and regional deaths to 191 to since the pandemic began.
Across the state there were 1,529 new confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus. In the nine-county Free Press coverage area there were 64 new cases. It was the seventh consecutive day the regional total was in the double digits.
New cases by county are:
Blue Earth County: 14
Brown County: 11
Le Sueur County: 10
Faribault County: 8
Nicollet County: 7
Waseca County: 7
Martin County: 3
Sibley County: 3
Watonwan County: 1
