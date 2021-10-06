MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's deadly October for COVID-19 continued Wednesday, with two more deaths confirmed in the region.
The latest fatalities occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 50-54 years old and a Brown County resident between 85-89 years old. They were among 40 deaths confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 8,243.
The south-central region has had 286 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, including seven so far in October.
Blue Earth County's 54 COVID-19 deaths are the most in the nine-county region, although it has the second-lowest death rate per 10,000 residents. Only Sibley County has a lower death rate.
Brown County has had 45 COVID-19 deaths. Its death rate per 10,000 residents is the second-highest in the region, only behind Faribault County.
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths mean a person tested positive for the illness and a medical examiner or other certified expert determined it caused the fatality. Someone who tests positive but then dies later for unrelated reasons, like a car crash, wouldn't count as a COVID-19 death.
Area counties also combined for 138 newly confirmed cases. It was an uptick from the previous Wednesday's 97 new cases.
Each day this week has had considerably more cases than the same day last week. The weekly case total is on track to lurch upward again after fairly steady numbers over the final half of September.
The full list of new cases confirmed Wednesday includes:
- Martin County — 27
- Le Sueur County — 22
- Blue Earth County — 19
- Brown County — 16
- Faribault County — 16
- Waseca County — 14
- Watonwan County — 12
- Sibley County — 10
- Nicollet County — 2
