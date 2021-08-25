MANKATO — Two south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 259.
The deaths occurred in a Blue Earth County resident between 75-79 years old and a Le Sueur County resident between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Their vaccination statuses aren't publicly available, although the latest health department data on breakthrough cases showed about .002% of Minnesota's vaccinated population later died from COVID-19.
Six COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the south-central region so far in August, up from three in July.
Blue Earth County is now tied with Nicollet County in having the most COVID-19 deaths in the nine-county region. Both have 46 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Le Sueur County has had 29 deaths linked to COVID-19.
The latest fatalities were among seven confirmed statewide Wednesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,782.
South-central Minnesota's uptick in deaths this month came after weeks of rising case counts. This week's new case totals are on track to rise again.
Area counties combined for 44 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a slight increase from last week's daily case total.
Blue Earth County's 13 new cases were the most in the region. Nicollet County had the next most with seven.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Nicollet County — 7
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Sibley County — 6
- Brown County — 5
- Waseca County — 4
- Watonwan County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
- Martin County — 1
