MANKATO — Newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Le Sueur and Brown counties raised south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 206.
The Le Sueur County resident was in their mid to late 70s, while the Brown County resident was in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 11 COVID deaths reported statewide Wednesday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,319.
Brown County has now had 36 confirmed COVID deaths during the pandemic, the second most among the region's nine counties. Its death rate per 10,000 residents, however, is the highest in the region.
Le Sueur County's pandemic death toll rose to 19, placing it right in the middle compared to the eight other area counties. Its COVID death rate per 10,000 residents is the third lowest in the area.
Each county also had newly confirmed COVID cases Wednesday. Area counties combined for 54 new cases, lower than Tuesday's uptick but relatively high compared to most days so far in February.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Nicollet County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Waseca County — 6
- Martin County — 6
- Brown County — 5
- Faribault County — 4
- Sibley County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
