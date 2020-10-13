MANKATO — Two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday in Martin County raised its death toll to 16 during the pandemic.
The two COVID deaths occurred in residents in their early 80s and mid to late 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota has now had 64 confirmed COVID deaths during the pandemic.
Starting from when the region's first COVID case was confirmed in March, it took about five months to reach 32 confirmed COVID deaths. The death toll then doubled to reach 64 over just the past two months — a period during which cases spiked.
Martin County has been particularly hard hit during the pandemic. Its 16 COVID deaths are the second most among the region's nine counties, only behind Nicollet County's 17.
Both counties also had new COVID cases confirmed Tuesday. Watonwan County was the sole one in south-central Minnesota without any new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Faribault County — Eight
- Blue Earth County — Four
- Brown County — Four
- Martin County — Three
- Nicollet County — Two
- Waseca County — One
- Le Sueur County — One
- Sibley County — One
Martin County's two deaths were among seven reported statewide. Minnesota's death toll during the pandemic is now at 2,151.
