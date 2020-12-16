MANKATO — New COVID-19 cases in the nine-county area remained low at 82, but two more lives were claimed in Brown County. And state officials announced one of the highest single-day death tolls of the pandemic at 92.
The two deaths were people age 70-74 and 75-79.
The 82 new cases compares to 78 cases reported Tuesday, 65 on Monday and 141 reported Sunday.
New cases reported in the region:
• Blue Earth County: 12
• Brown County: 9
• Faribault County:12
• Le Sueur County: 16
• Martin County: 14
• Nicollet County: 9
• Sibley County: 1
• Waseca County: 7
• Watonwan County: 2
Minnesota officials on Wednesday reported that another 92 COVID-19 deaths extended an already awful December — 982 deaths posted in the first 16 days of the month, atop more than 1,100 deaths recorded in November.
The newest data marked one of the highest single-day counts in the pandemic, a reality check after a couple of days of relatively moderate death counts. Reported deaths are averaging nearly 67 per day over the past seven days, a sad new record.
The grim numbers were balanced out somewhat by the fact that new daily caseloads and hospital admissions continue to slow after spiking in November and early December. The health department posted 2,279 newly confirmed or probable cases Wednesday, although it came on relatively low testing.
New hospital admissions remain down from their late November, early December highs. The department said 1,277 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with 304 needing intensive care.
Despite those improving metrics, officials have continued to warn that Minnesota is not out of the woods yet with COVID-19.
The death toll is still awful. More than 2,100 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the past six weeks. That’s nearly half of all the deaths in the pandemic.
The department’s newest tally of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases put the pandemic total at 386,412. In about 92 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
The deaths reported Wednesday raised Minnesota’s toll to 4,575. Among those who’ve died, about two-thirds had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
The newest numbers come as Gov. Tim Walz prepares to announce he is extending his current monthlong ban on indoor bar and restaurant service through Jan. 10. He’s expected to detail his plans during a 1:15 p.m. briefing.
Walz also plans to announce that fitness clubs can reopen conditionally and at reduced capacity starting Saturday. Youth sports teams will be allowed to resume practices on Jan. 4, but games won’t be allowed until later, the people given advance details say.
