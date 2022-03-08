The Free Press
Two more candidates have filed for the special election in the 1st Congressional District.
Kevin Kocina, whose campaign office is listed in Hastings, filed Tuesday as a Republican while Richard B. Reisdorf, of Mankato, filed under the Legal Marijuana Now party.
They join four other Republican candidates who have filed as well as one Democrat.
Brad Finstad, a New Ulm resident, who served three terms as a Republican in the state House before retiring in 2008 and state Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, filed on Monday.
Ken Navitsky, of Rochester, and Bob Carney, of Minneapolis, filed earlier in the Republican field.
Former Republican Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor, is running as a Democrat.
The winner of a May 24 special primary election will advance as the Republican candidate to the Aug. 9 special election, which will decide who’s going to serve the remaining months of the term won by the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, in 2020.
The Nov. 8 general election will determine the winner of the next two-year term in the newly redrawn 1st District — a term that will begin in early January. The candidates in the special election will be free to file for the general election as well.
The filing period remains open through 5 p.m. March 15.
