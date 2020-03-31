MANKATO — Two more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to a dozen.
The Minnesota Department of Health added the latest fatalities Tuesday. Total confirmed cases rose from 576 to 629, with 56 people still hospitalized.
Brown County had its first two confirmed cases since the pandemic began, which means all counties surrounding the Mankato area have had residents test positive for the illness.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have 61 cases overall. Along with Brown County's first cases, Le Sueur, Martin and Faribault counties had new cases in Tuesday's update.
Martin and Le Sueur counties had two new cases each. Martin County now has 25 cases, Le Sueur County has 15, and Faribault County had one new case and two total.
The median age for cases statewide is 46, although hospitalizations and deaths are mainly occurring in older populations.
