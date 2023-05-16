MANKATO — Mankato concerts are planned by a popular country singer/TikTok star this summer and a Celtic punk band this fall.
Tickets for both concerts go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
• Walker Hayes will play 7 p.m. July 14 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
Selections he will perform during the Mankato concert include a newly recorded track "Face in the Crowd” and his hit song “Fancy Like.”
From Mobile, Alabama, Hayes made a TikTok dance to “Fancy Like” with his teenage daughter has had more than 35 million views.
Ticket prices start at $45.
• The Dropkick Murphys with special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern will play 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Grand Hall at Mayo Clinic Health System.
Dropkick Murphys is a Boston-based Celtic punk band with a discography that includes four consecutive Billboard Top 10 album debuts. The band's music was used on the soundtrack for Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-winning movie "The Departed." Recently, the group worked with Woody Guthrie's daughter, Nora, on curated music using lyrics written by the late legendary singer.
Tickets prices start at $40.50.
To order tickets for Mayo Clinic Event Center and Vetter Stone Amphitheater concerts, stop by the Mayo Clinic Event Center's box office or go online to: ticketmaster.com.
For more information, call 387-8456
