Two more area school districts are changing course on their planned fall learning model.
The leaders of Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools and Tri-City United Public Schools have decided to move to more restrictive models due to growing COVID-19 cases in Le Sueur County.
LSH is changing to a full hybrid approach, with all students learning from home at least one day a week.
TCU will bring preschool and kindergarten students back to classrooms full time, and all other students will divide their time between in-person and distance learning.
Both districts earlier had announced plans to bring back all elementary students full time and use a hybrid for secondary students.
At LSH the shift means elementary students will be at school four days a week instead of five. There will be limited interactions and other additional precautions when the children are at school and the length of the day is being shortened by one hour, Supt. Marlene Johnson said. On Fridays the youngest Giants will have remote classes with specialist teachers.
At TCU, the change means second through fifth graders now will be divided into two groups. Like their older peers, they will come to their school every other day.
“Tri-City United Schools has the health and safety of our students and staff as our first priority,” new Supt. Lonnie Seifert wrote in a community letter. “Based on the current data, I believe the hybrid model decreases the chances of students and staff contacting and spreading the virus along with providing a stable learning plan as we monitor COVID-19 data.”
The latest state report of COVID-19 case rates that schools are using as a guide for learning model decisions still puts Le Sueur County in the recommended category of allowing full-time in-person learning at the elementary schools. But that data is nearly two weeks old and coronavirus cases are climbing in Le Sueur County.
There have been 48 confirmed cases in the county last week. Six infected residents were in the hospital Wednesday, according to Le Sueur County Public Health.
Johnson said she expects the next case rate report will push Le Sueur County into the recommended hybrid learning for all category.
LSH decided to be “proactive” and change plans now instead of transitioning soon after school resumes next week, Johnson said.
A committee of district and county health officials meets weekly to analyze data and make a learning model determination. Johnson said she expects the full hybrid model will remain in place through at least the end of September.
LSH serves families from two counties and Sibley County has a much lower rate of COVID-19 infections. Johnson said the committee does take both counties into consideration but concentrates on Le Sueur County data because the majority of the district's families are in that county.
LSH and TCU are not the first in the region to deviate from their initially announced plans.
Blue Earth Area Schools announced last week it will move to a hybrid model for secondary students, at least for the first two weeks of the year, in response to a large party to which virus cases have been linked. The district had been preparing for full-time in-person learning for all.
New Ulm Area Schools officials decided to bring back all students full time due to a decline in virus rates in Brown County. A hybrid had earlier been planned for secondary students.
