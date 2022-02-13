GLENCOE — Two New Ulm children went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 212 Sunday, State Patrol said.
Jennifer Anne Gehl, 39, of New Ulm, was driving west on the highway with three passengers when her Chevy Equinox collided with a Chevy Tahoe around noon. A Glencoe man was driving the latter vehicle north on an intersecting road.
Gehl's other passenger and the Glencoe man weren't injured. The two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, riding with Gehl were taken to the Glencoe hospital.
No alcohol was suspected in the incident and roads were dry.
