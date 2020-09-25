NORTH MANKATO — A man is in critical condition following a suspected drug overdose in North Mankato.
First responders were called to a residence in the Avalon Estates mobile home community around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The found an unresponsive 32-year-old man, according to a North Mankato Police Department press release.
First responders did CPR and administered naloxone, which is an opioid antidote. The man was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato, where he was listed in critical condition Friday.
Another person was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose at a Mankato residence Thursday evening. That person was expected to survive, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said there has been an uptick in suspected overdoses recently.
“This causes us great concern as these substances can be lethal when taken, even in the smallest of amounts,” Gullickson said in a statement. “Area law enforcement continues to work diligently to find those who distribute this ‘poison’ in our communities.”
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is helping investigate.
