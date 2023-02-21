ST. PETER — When faced with a pending snowstorm, some people stock up on groceries.
Others on gas.
Yet still others on potting soil.
Yes, you read that right. Potting soil.
“You just missed him,” said Rose Rustman, manager at Arrow Hardware & Paint in St. Peter. “One regular was buying potting soil so he has an indoor project for the next three days.”
Rustman said they carry potting soil year-round, and it’s a good thing.
“His comment was, ‘I’m going to plant indoor plants and watch them grow for the next two months,’” she said. “And then he chuckled and out the door he went.”
With a two-phase major snowstorm predicted to continue into Thursday, people were in preparation mode earlier in the week. Rustman has seen people “on high alert for the storm that is coming.”
“Everybody is commenting on the snow,” she said on Tuesday, adding that at Arrow they’ve had an uptick in sales on ice melt, shovels, snowblowers and ice choppers.
Melissa Dye, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said snow will be making its way across Minnesota. For the first of two rounds of snowfall, 4 to 6 inches is predicted, she said. The second round is what’s more concerning, with an additional foot to 18 inches, which will hit Mankato on Wednesday afternoon and heading into Thursday morning.
Those snowfalls will be accompanied by gusty 40 to 45 mph winds “so that will make travel very hazardous with blowing and drifting snow,” she said. “Stay put and work remotely.”
The Minnesota Department of Transportation staff echoes Dye’s sentiment, saying whiteout conditions are predicted and people should stay put and avoid driving if at all possible. For real-time views of what roads look like, go to 511mn.org.
“This is going to be a significant storm,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol. “If people can, they should avoid travel altogether. If you do go out, allow enough travel time, increase your following distance, get your car full of gas and your phone charged.”
At Land to Air, a shuttle service in Mankato, all rides for Wednesday and Thursday were canceled, just as they were on Jan. 3 and for two days around Christmas.
“It looks like we had about 70 people for each day,” said Chip Klabough from Land to Air’s customer service department of riders canceled this week. “When they start saying blizzard warnings, safety comes first. We try to accommodate people, but there’s not much we can do.”
Typical destinations for their riders are the Twin Cities airport, the Mall of America, the Minneapolis bus station, as well as to Rochester, Klabough said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the city of North Mankato called a snow emergency from 12:01 a.m. Thursday until 12:01 a.m. Friday. Vehicles left on city streets during a snow emergency are subject to ticket and tow. Temporary parking is available in all city-owned parking lots including in parks.
Supplies
At Mankato’s Cub, Sunday and Monday were busy days as people prepared for the storm.
“Usually it’s beforehand when we see all the traffic,” said Suzanna Tfeffer, store director. “When there’s a storm coming, that’s when people start stocking up on groceries.”
Produce, especially bananas, were hot ticket items at Cub, she said.
At C&S Supply Company in Mankato, traffic this week has been light. Store manager Corey Kapaun surmised that was because the winter has been so active with weather events. He said people already had purchased the outdoor weather tools they need for the season.
Earlier this season, he saw droves of people shopping for work clothing and boots. The store has sold more than 1,000 shovels so far this season and about 150 snowblowers.
“People are prepared for it,” Kapaun said. “They’ve been dealing with it all winter. We’ve had such a big winter already with snowfall, people are kind of ready for this storm.”
Shifting plans
At Mankato East High School, a fan bus that was set to head to the girls state hockey tournament was canceled for Wednesday, as were band buses scheduled to head in the same direction. If the hockey team wins on Wednesday and enters into the winners' bracket Friday, “we’ll try to get those folks up there then,” said Todd Waterbury, activities director for Mankato East.
Minnesota State University is shifting to remote learning on Wednesday and rescheduled a Good Thunder Reading Series event with Gwen Westerman from Thursday to April 27.
Staff at Mount Kato said they’re expecting a lot of excited people “if they can make it to us. We’ll be open if our employees can get to us because the skiers always seem to make it here.”
The ski hill is closed on Wednesdays generally, but Thursday is the day in question for this week because of the storm forecast, said general manager John Nelson. Then on Friday it’s predicted to be bone-chilling cold, though Saturday and Sunday should be ideal with warmer temps.
Out of luck
Now isn’t the time to be arranging for professional snow removal at your home or business, as most snow-removal services aren’t accepting new clients, said Josh Wallin at First Class Lawn Care in Mankato, who calls this winter “unlike one we’ve seen in the last few years.”
For a storm such as the one brewing this week, Wallin said they’ll be “running in circles trying to get everything opened up as much as we can and then move onto the next.”
Everything that’s “not essential” should be delayed until it’s nicer, and safer, out, he said.
“We haven’t had a storm like this for a long time,” Wallin added. “We do expect this storm will have us busy well into next week with snow hauling and everything like that.”
He said his phone rings off the hook during big storms such as this one, but his crews are booked. He advises his drivers to help homeowners if they see them struggling to clear their driveway, and he refers callers to buddies of his who might still be taking new clients.
“Nothing sells flood insurance more than a flood,” Wallin said. “And there’s nothing that gets our phones ringing like crazy than a big snowstorm like this one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.