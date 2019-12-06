Police lights logo

LAKE CRYSTAL — Two Vernon Center children were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Friday after a crash on Highway 60 in Lake Crystal. 

Madilyn G. Nistler, 10, and Elliana R. Nistler, 7, were passengers in a Kia Sedona driven by Katie L. Nistler, 34, going westbound at 5:12 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a Chevy Colorado driven by Jannel Escamilla, 18, going eastbound on the highway, according to a State Patrol report. 

The 10- and 7-year-old were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. No one else was injured in the crash, according to the report.  

