MANKATO — Motorists from Mankato and Good Thunder reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash Thursday in rural Mankato.
James Maurice Bell, 65, of Good Thunder, was driving a GMC Yukon north on Stoltzman Road around 10:51 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a Kia Forte driven by Richard Quigg Sleeter, 67, of Mankato, going east on Blue Earth County Road 90, according the State Patrol.
An ambulance brought the men to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato's hospital for treatment. A passenger in Bell's vehicle, Rikko Roen Gibson, 15, of Good Thunder, sustained no injuries, according to the report.
