MANKATO — Two red bulbs were lit on a holiday wreath displayed at the Public Safety Center at the conclusion of the department's recent fire prevention campaign.
The Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light campaign bulbs represent a pair of clothes dryer fires that could have been prevented if lint traps had been properly cleaned or if exhaust vents had been professionally inspected, said a Department of Public Safety press release.
No one was injured in either of the two fires. Their estimated combined loss totals $12,000.
Fire officials said that in 2021, cooking and unattended cooking remained the No. 1 cause of fires in Mankato. There were nine cooking fires last year.
The fire prevention campaign is designed to help remind people about fire safety during the holiday season. A goal of the campaign is to keep the wreath, which was displayed at 710 South Front St., lit with clear bulbs. Red bulbs represent preventable fires and blue bulbs represent fire-related injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.