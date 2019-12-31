MANKATO — Two salons at River Hills Mall are closing, according to announcements posted on their Facebook pages Tuesday morning.
The posts stated Mia & Maxx Hair Studio and Regis Salons Mankato, both owned by Beverly Hills, California-based company Beautiful Group, are closed.
“Today we received news that as of today we will be closing our gate forever,” Regis’ post stated. “We are all shocked and ready to move on. Unfortunately this means we will be reaching out to cancel all existing appointments.”
Mia & Maxx Hair Studio was near Target and Regis Salons Mankato was near J.C. Penney’s in the mall. Regis Corp. used to own both, but Beautiful Group bought the bulk of Regis Corp.’s salons in 2017.
Both Facebook posts encouraged clients to reach out to their stylists directly for details on their next moves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.