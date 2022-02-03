Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -9F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -9F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.