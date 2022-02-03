Two area school districts chose new superintendents this week, selecting from a pool of candidates who now serve as principals in other schools across the state.
Kevin Babcock and Ryan Jensen each applied for two different superintendent roles, one at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools and another at Tri-City United Public Schools. Tri-City encompasses the communities of Montgomery, Le Center and Lonsdale.
After interviews with multiple candidates, the Tri-City School Board on Monday offered Babcock, the current Medford High School principal, the superintendent spot following a final public interview.
But board members knew he would interview with the nearby WEM district later that night and could also be chosen for that position.
The Waterville district favored another candidate, however: Jensen.
The principal of a 6-12 school in northern Minnesota, Jensen has been an educator for more than three decades, according to his school’s website, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Princeton High School and an administrator in three Minnesota districts, including Winona.
“We thought Ryan Jensen was an honest, ethical leader that values teamwork and collaboration,” Gary Michael of the WEM School Board said on Thursday. “We value his skillset and the resources he brings to school finance, and really value the calm, cool demeanor he brought to the interview.”
With Babcock taking the Tri-City role, job contracts with both men are expected to be approved at mid-February board meetings. Their respective tenures are to begin July 1, the districts said.
Babcock said the size and composition of the multi-community school district is reminiscent of the one where he grew up and learned.
School Board members said while interviewing him that a superintendent’s challenge is to identify each town's unique personality and needs while uniting residents under a single set of themes.
Main challenges that Waterville-Elysian-Morristown district residents highlighted in a survey during the search for a superintendent are declining enrollment, difficulty recruiting and retaining quality teachers, and aging facilities.
Michael, the board chair, said enrollment is nearly 800 but seems to be decreasing not only in the WEM district but in surrounding communities.
A clear cause eludes him, but he suspects smaller family sizes and families sending their children to other districts are contributing factors. WEM schools have tried to tout smaller class sizes, with an average ratio of 16 students to 1 teacher, as well as a $19.3 million building bond that has led to facility renovations.
“One of the things that we do see here in Waterville is school buses from other districts coming through town,” Michael said. “We’re definitely gonna charge Mr. Jensen with putting a stop to that.”
