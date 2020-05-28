Fireworks and parades will send off high school seniors in St. Peter and Madelia.
As area graduates have had to forgo traditional commencement ceremonies, community groups and businesses have stepped up to help give special forms of recognition.
“I can’t wait to send these seniors out with a bang,” said Emily Soderlund, a mom of two graduates who led a group that has planned two tributes for the St. Peter High School Class of 2020.
St. Peter’s graduates will park along County Road 20 south of Broadway for a reverse parade at 7:30 p.m. today. Community members are invited to drive by and cheer for the seniors.
Both the graduates and community members are invited to decorate their vehicles. All parties must remain in their vehicles.
After the virtual graduation ceremony Friday, the new grads are invited to Kasota for a fireworks display. St. Peter area businesses and individuals donated $6,500 for the show.
Spaces will be reserved around the municipal park for the grads and their families.
Other community members are asked not to come try to view the display up close because additional traffic would overwhelm the small town that agreed to be the host. A few more volunteers would be welcome to help with traffic flow and ensuring social distancing is maintained, Soderlund said.
Planners have been working with the cities of St. Peter and Kasota to make the celebrations as safe as possible, she said.
“This has been a marathon, but we’re finally at the finish line,” Soderlund said of the planning process.
For more information find the “SPHS Class of 2020 St. Peter community support” group on Facebook.
In Madelia, fireworks will go off on graduation day instead of in July. The town’s summer festival also fell victim to the pandemic. But organizers of what would have been the 45th annual Park Days decided to go ahead with an early fireworks show to honor the graduates.
Seniors and their immediate families will have reserved prime viewing spaces for the fireworks, set to go off from the Madelia Golf Club at 9:30 p.m. Friday (or moved to Saturday it if rains).
Community members are invited to also come watch from a farther distance while maintaining social distancing, according to a Madelia Police Department announcement.
The fireworks cap an evening of celebrations that starts with the police and fire departments leading a parade of graduates and school staff through town at 5:30 p.m. Again, community members are invited to come watch while maintaining social distancing.
The seniors will then return to their school for a final time for one-at-a-time graduation ceremonies.
Graduate parades have been or will be held in many other area communities as well, including through Nicollet and Cleveland on Friday and Waseca on Saturday. A reverse parade is planned in Waseca with graduates standing outside their school and well-wishers invited to drive by.
Several Waseca area businesses also came together to sponsor an eatable gift for every graduate. Three Waseca area bakeries are making cakes. Distribution began last week.
