MANKATO — Police have released more information about a crash Sept. 19 that caused a power outage near the golf club.
The driver of the 2004 Pontiac, Emmanuel Atuke, 22, of Stewart, lost control on a curve on Augusta Drive, rolled and hit a power pole, Mankato police said. He and his passenger, Anthony Kiprotich, age and town unavailable, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say speed was a contributing factor for the crash.
