ST. JAMES — Two teens were injured in a car-semi crash Wednesday afternoon a few miles south of Madelia.
A 16-year-old boy was driving a westbound 2009 Nissan Versa when the car and a westbound 2018 Freightliner crashed at 2:18 p.m. on Highway 60, the State Patrol said.
The teen was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. His injuries were not described in the patrol report.
A passenger in the Versa, Rolando Velasquez Perez, 17, of Windom, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. James. A second passenger, Isidro Velasquez Gomez, 57, of Windom, was not injured, the patrol said.
The driver of the truck, Makhmud Sabirzhano Makhmudov, 30, of Dayton, Ohio, was not injured.
