MANKATO — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment in downtown Mankato.
Public Safety responded to the report of a structure fire at 410 S. Front St. at 5:31 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows of a second-floor apartment.
Two occupants in the apartment at the time of the fire were able to evacuate and were taken to the local hospital by ambulance. Injuries are currently unknown.
Firefighters also helped remove two pets from the apartment safely and extinguished the fire.
The cause is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $40,000.
